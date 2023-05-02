Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,220 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

