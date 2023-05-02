Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $73,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $532.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.64. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

