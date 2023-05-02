Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $140.29. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.57.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

