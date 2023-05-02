Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 298 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $246.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.25.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

