South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

