Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Insider Activity

Quanta Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.