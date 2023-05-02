FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $313.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day moving average is $292.78. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

