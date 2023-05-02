LPL Financial LLC Has $114.96 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,369 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $114,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

