Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NEM opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $74.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

