SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $66.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

