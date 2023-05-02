Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,549 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Shares of CCI opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

