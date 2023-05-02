Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

