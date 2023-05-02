FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $384.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.98 and a 200-day moving average of $375.93. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

