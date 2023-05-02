Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.