Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $532.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.