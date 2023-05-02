Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

