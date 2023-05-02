TD Asset Management Inc Has $26.34 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,381 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $26,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 240,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Copart by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,302,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

