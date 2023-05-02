Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after acquiring an additional 583,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $54,500,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.12.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.