Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,513 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

