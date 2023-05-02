Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after purchasing an additional 513,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,589,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,974,000 after purchasing an additional 482,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

