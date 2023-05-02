LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,693 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $88,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,792,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 155,596 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.