LPL Financial LLC Has $89.50 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $89,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $6,842,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 463,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

