Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

