Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,297 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,019,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,632,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.