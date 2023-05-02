IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average is $149.07. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.