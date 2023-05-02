IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,159 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.