Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.