Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.