Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Realty Income worth $63,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

