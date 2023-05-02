Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,462 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of IQVIA worth $70,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.35. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

