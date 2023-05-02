Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $75.30 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $75,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

AEP opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

