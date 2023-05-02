TD Asset Management Inc Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,032 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after buying an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

RJF opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

