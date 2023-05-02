Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $81,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

BIIB stock opened at $311.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $312.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

