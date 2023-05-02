Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $82,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $469.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.17.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

