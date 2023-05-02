Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $83.29 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $83,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

