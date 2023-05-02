TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of TE Connectivity worth $85,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TEL opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

