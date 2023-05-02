TD Asset Management Inc Sells 36,664 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,664 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Leidos worth $28,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Leidos by 2,971.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 220,751 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Leidos stock opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

