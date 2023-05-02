IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,286 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $30,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA Price Performance

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.35. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

