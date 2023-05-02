Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,951.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 911,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 881,813 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 698,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

