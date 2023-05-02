Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

FANG stock opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

