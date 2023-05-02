Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

