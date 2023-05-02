Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

