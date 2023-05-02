Burney Co. Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.