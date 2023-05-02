Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 561.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 133,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 113,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.