Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.