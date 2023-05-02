Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKR opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.