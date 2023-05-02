Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 291.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,392 shares in the company, valued at $34,089,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of RUN opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

