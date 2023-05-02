Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

