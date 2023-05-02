Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,646 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 421,512 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

WPC opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

