Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $134.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile



Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

