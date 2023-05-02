Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

